Football

'We are one of the contenders for sure' - Xavi after Barcelona beat Galatasaray to reach Europa League quarters

Reaction from Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez after his side reached the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Galatasaray on Thursday. "It is a European title, and we want to go deep in this tournament," he told reporters. "I am very happy that we have reached the quarter-finals, I think it is well deserved. We will play El Clasico in a good moment."

00:00:53, 31 minutes ago