'We are one' - Ukraine on unity ahead of World Cup play-off final with Wales

Head coach Oleksandr Petrakov has promised fans back in Ukraine that his side will play "a good game" when they take on Wales on Sunday for one of the remaining places at this year's World Cup. The 'Blue and Yellow' beat Scotland 3-1 in a play-off semi-final on Wednesday, and are now potentially 90 minutes away from reaching the finals in Qatar.

00:02:06, 21 minutes ago