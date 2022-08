Football

'We are optimistic' - Xavi relaxed over Barcelona's finances and registering new signings to meet financial rules

Barcelona has sold off even more of its club assets in the hopes of meeting the Spanish league's financial rules. Barcelona said Friday that it had agreed to sell 24.5 per cent of its Barca Studios production hub to Orpheus Media in a deal that would earn it 100 million euros.

00:01:02, 16 minutes ago