'We are the favourites' - Carlo Ancelotti confident about Real Madrid's title chances after win over Atletico

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after win over Atletico: "Today, we are the favourites because we have done a better job than others. But we are only focused on the next matches, because any distraction can be costly you. I think we are doing a very good job, to carry on working as that will put us closer to winning."

00:01:23, an hour ago