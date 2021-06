Football

‘We are trying to educate and inform a minority’ – Tyrone Mings hits back at Priti Patel

England defender Tyrone Mings insists the squad will continue taking the knee before games as an anti-racism protest despite criticism from the UK's home secretary Priti Patel who believes England fans have a right to boo and described the players' actions as "gesture politics". The Aston Villa defender said they are trying to educate people.

00:00:47, an hour ago