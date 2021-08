Football

'We are very disappointed' - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta unhappy with Gunners' loss to Brentford on opening day

Goals by Sergi Canos and Christian Noergaard lifted Brentford to a 2-0 win over Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was disappointed with both the result and the performance at the Brentford Community Stadium. Up next for Arsenal is a home game against Chelsea

00:00:15, an hour ago