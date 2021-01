Football

'We are where we are' - Ole not overly excited by going top of the Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's muted reaction after Paul Pogba's high quality volley propelled Manchester United to the top of the English Premier League for the first time since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. United beat a stubborn Burnley side at Turfmoor to move three points clear of the champions Liverpool

