Football

'We can still make history in Champions League' - Barcelona boss Xavi on juggling La Liga and priorities

Xavi: "I am working, the same the team is, to win tomorrow and make it to best sixteen. That is our reality. We logically have other competitions. La Liga will tell us how far we've reached by the end of the season. But we can't let go of any competition. We are Barcelona and we must try to win all competitions. Copa del Rey, (Spanish and European) Supercups, La Liga and Champions League."

00:01:16, 21 minutes ago