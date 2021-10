Football

'We can't just concentrate on one player' - Rafael Benitez on Everton facing Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo

Rafa Benitez, Everton manager: "You cannot concentrate just one player, even if he's as good as Cristiano, when they have so many good players around that are good enough. So we have to have a game plan trying to stop them and trying to be positive and score goals. But it's not just Cristiano because the others they can score goals if they want."

