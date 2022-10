Football

'We can't succeed with just 11 players' - Graham Potter on rotating squad for 3-0 win over Wolves

Graham Potter oversaw his first home Premier League victory as Chelsea boss as his side eased to a 3-0 win at home to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. The victory leapfrogs Chelsea into the top four and one point ahead of Potter's former side Brighton in fifth place.

00:00:51, an hour ago