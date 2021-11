Football

'We can turn this around' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful despite 4-1 thrashing at Watford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on his future following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. "I always have belief in myself", said Solskjaer, before adding "I believe we can turn this around".

00:01:33, an hour ago