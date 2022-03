Football

'We can win El Clasico without Benzema' - Carlo Ancelotti fired up for Real Madrid v Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti on El Clasico: "We can do it. Karim Benzema is obviously a very important part of this team. Karim works very well for this team but without Karim we have to maintain this level of work and look for the solutions up front without Karim."

00:01:35, an hour ago