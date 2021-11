Football

‘We can win in Munich’ - Xavi confident despite a 0-0 draw with Benfica in UCL debut

New Barcelona boss Xavi remains positive after a goalless draw at the Camp Nou with Benfica in his Champions League debut on Tuesday night. Barcelona's hopes of advancing in the top European club competition took a hit. Barcelona know they will likely need a win at unbeaten Bayern Munich to avoid their first group stage elimination in the Champions League in nearly two decades.

