Football

'We did not have many other options' - Captain Jose Gaya on Valencia players returning to pitch

Valencia captain Jose Gaya has explained that the players went back on to the pitch at the behest of Mouctar Diakhaby after the defender claims he was racially abused. Gaya added that it felt as if the team didn't have other options after they were told that they risked forfeiting the match should they choose not to return.

00:00:48, an hour ago