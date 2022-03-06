Football

'We didn't have same energy and commitment' - Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal focus despite win over Watford

Mikel Arteta: "We scored three magnificent goals but we didn't have the same energy and commitment defensively. When that happens, to win a game (away) from home you're going to suffer. That's why we suffered today. Because defensively we didn't have the right structure. We didn't detect with enough urgency the moment where they could activate certain spaces that we knew. That's why we suffered."

00:01:12, an hour ago