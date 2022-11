Football

'We didn't know anything about the post' - USA on Iran flag row

On Saturday, the US Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic on social media, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of Tuesday's game. The controversy over the doctoring of the Iranian flag on social media platforms threatened to overshadow a must-win World Cup game against their Group B rivals.

00:02:24, 28 minutes ago