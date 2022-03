Football

'We don't need to avoid English Clubs in the quarters' - Pep Guardiola

Reaction after Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a 0-0 draw in a 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting CP. All the pressure was off for Pep Guardiola's men on Wednesday night at the Etihad, following a magnificent 5-0 victory in Portugal last month.

00:00:53, 40 minutes ago