'We had chances to kill the game' - Jose Mourinho after late Newcastle equaliser

Tottenham missed the chance to move into the top four of the Premier League following a 2-2 draw away to Newcastle on Sunday who equalised late through Joe Willock. That result leaves Spurs level in fifth place with Liverpool and two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with eight games remaining.

00:00:44, 27 minutes ago