'We have a discussion' - Mauricio Pochettino on Kylian Mbappe transfer talk

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that transfer talk surrounding star striker Kylian Mbappe is not a distraction, as he focuses on winning his first trophy with the club as they take on Marseille in the Trophee des Champions on Wednesday. Rumours have been circulating in the media that La Liga giants Real Madrid want to sign the French youngster.

00:00:48, 17 views, an hour ago