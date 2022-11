Football

'We have lost a great leader' - Senegal players react to Sadio Mane injury blow ahead of the World Cup

After Bayern Munich's forward Sadio Mane was ruled out of Qatar World Cup due to an injury, Senegal players said on Friday that his absence has been "a blow" for them, but they are confident about the team. Without the team's star, the 'Lions of Teranga' trained at the Al Duhail Training Centre ahead of their opening match against the Netherlands.

00:01:54, 2 hours ago