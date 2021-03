Football

'We have no time to train' - Pep Guardiola after Manchester City see off Borussia Monchengladbach

Pep Guardiola gives his reaction following Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday. City are through to the quarter-finals of the competition and still have hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season.

00:00:34, 2 hours ago