Football

We ‘haven't achieved anything yet’ following win over Eibar - Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

'Now it is time to enjoy of our moment' said Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane after his side defeated Eibar 2-0 to see their difference with La Liga leaders reduced to only 3 points, with Atletico facing Sevilla on Sunday.

00:00:47, 3 hours ago