"We know our possibilities" - says Conte as Spurs make the best start in EPL

Reaction from Antonio Conte after third-placed Tottenham Hotspur moved level on 23 points with Manchester City in the English Premier League table, as second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secured a 2-0 victory over Everton in London on Saturday.

00:01:06, 12 minutes ago