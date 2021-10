Football

‘We know what this game means to the fans’ – Simone Inzaghi ahead of Derby d’Italia

"It's a very important match between two strong and excellent teams," said Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi ahead of Sunday's Derby d'Italia. Inter Milan beat Juventus 2-0 when both teams played at the San Siro with no fans in the stadium last season.

00:01:22, 40 minutes ago