Football

'We'll give up our lives to win La Liga in final game' - Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone has issued a rallying cry as Atletico Madrid look to secure the Liga title on the fnal day of the season. Atleti face an away trip to Valladolid when a win will confirm them as Champions for the first time since 2014 ahead of rivals Real Madrid who host Villarreal at the Bernabeu at the same time.

00:00:43, an hour ago