'We'll see how it goes for Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland in the summer' - Dortmund boss Marco Rose

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose: "The two boys (Erling Braut Haaland and Jude Bellingham) are currently players with us. We are happy to have them and anything else is just rumours. In the summer, we will see how it goes for both players. But I will do everything to ensure they stay. Tie them down (to new contracts)? No idea (what the future holds), let's see."

00:01:23, 7 minutes ago