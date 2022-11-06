Advertisement
'We lose our battles' - Erik ten Hag after Manchester United humbled by Aston Villa in Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday said "we didn't follow the rules in defending and we lose our battles" following their first Premier League loss at Aston Villa since 1995, going down 3-1. Leon Bailey struck and Lucas Digne scored with a free-kick within the opening 11 minutes. Jacob Ramsey atoned for deflecting in a Luke Shaw strike by scoring just after half-time.

