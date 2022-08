Football

'We lost it in the first 20 minutes' - Thomas Tuchel on 3-0 reverse at Leeds

A frustrated Thomas Tuchel insisted that Chelsea only had themselves to blame, as they slumped to a 3-0 loss to Leeds on Sunday. "It's more our fault than their credit," was his verdict, after sloppy defence and a red card saw the Yorkshire side clinch their first Premier League win over Chelsea in seven attempts.

00:01:05, 2 hours ago