Football

'We must always play to win' - Struggling Ajax looking to upset dominant Napoli in Champions League

"We must always play to win" - Struggling Ajax are looking to upset a dominant Napoli in their Champions League clash. Alfred Schreuder, Ajax head coach, said: "As a team they play quite well. Together they play with many combinations, many players moving forward, taking risks and they will probably try to control the ball possession in the first part of the match."

00:01:43, an hour ago