Football

'We need to get over the line at Qatar 2022' - Harry Kane on the expectations on England at the World Cup

England captain Harry Kane says recent tournament performances by the Three Lions mean expectations are high ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar. Gareth Southgate's side reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago before losing the final of Euro 2020 on penalties. "We've come really close over the last few years and it's important to try and push as hard as we can to get over that line."

00:01:19, an hour ago