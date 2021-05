Football

'We never stopped attacking' - Thomas Tuchel delighted as his Chelsea side beat Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel says the momentum changed in their Premier League match with Manchester City on Saturday, when they scored in the second half. Tuchel admits he thought the match would end in a draw, however Chelsea took all three points when Marcos Alonso scored with seconds remaining in the huge match.

