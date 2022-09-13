Football

'We paid for our mistakes' - Antonio Conte on Tottenham's Champions League defeat to Sporting Lisbon

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte admitted his players had paid for their mistakes after they conceded two injury-time goals in a 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon. Paulinho scored first before Arthur Gomes added a second with virtually the last kick of the game. A disappointed Conte felt that a draw would have been a fairer reflection of the game.

00:01:16, 3 minutes ago