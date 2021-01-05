Football

'We're confident, there's no excuses' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd can end semi-final woes

Manchester United head into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final confident of overcoming rivals Manchester City, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer has led United to three semi-finals since taking charge at Old Trafford but has suffered defeat in all three. "We've developed a lot in the last six months, or 12 months from the last Carabao Cup semi," said Solskjaer.

00:00:49, 18 views, 35 minutes ago