'We're either all in this together or we're not' - Gareth Southgate not happy with Harry Maguire booing for England

Gareth Southgate: "It is not everybody but we are either all in this together or we are not. Do not think for one minute the other players will not be looking at that and thinking 'that could be me one day'. That has been one of the problems with playing for England, players have thought 'do I want to go, because when it turns a little bit difficult, the crowd are going to turn on me'."

00:01:55, 27 minutes ago