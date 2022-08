Football

'We're focussing on the players that we have right now,' Mikel Arteta ahead of Bournemouth game

Mikel Arteta insisted on Friday (19th August) that he is totally happy with his squad as speculation continues to swirl ahead of the closing of the transfer window. Arsenal are two wins from two in the new Premier League season, and face Bournemouth on Saturday (20th August)

00:01:11, 2 hours ago