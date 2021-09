Football

'We're more than just Cristiano Ronaldo' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs his Manchester United squad

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's game against Aston Villa this weekend. He does not believes his team is reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo and that the players he's got at his disposal may appreciate the space left open when the Portugal international is occupying defenders.

00:01:59, 2 hours ago