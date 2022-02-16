England captain Leah Williamson says she wants to win the Arnold Clark Cup and use it as a 'taster' for the euros.

England are hosting the inaugural tournament which begins on Thursday in Middlesborough, with Canada, Spain and Germany the other sides involved.

It serves as preparation ahead of the summer's European Championship, also hosted by England, but while it may just be a 'taster', Williamson says they want to make the new competition 'our own'.

"We're going into the tournament to win it," said Williamson.

"You don't enter one not to. It's the first one so we'll see what happens but we definitely want to make it ours, for sure.

"It's perfect preparation for the summer. It's a little taster for everyone."

England previously took part in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States, which the US themselves used as a springboard for further success.

"The US did it so well [at the SheBelieves Cup] by getting everyone on board," she said. "We want to pull everyone on the journey with us so they're as excited as us for the summer.

"We have an opportunity to learn more about ourselves this week, which is a gift really."

England have scored 53 goals without reply since Sarina Wiegman took over in September, and they are top of the World Cup qualifying group.

But the Arnold Clark Cup is the first time the club will have faced top ten opposition.

Since I have come in we have played games where we were in possession all the time," she said.

"I think we did really well in those games, although the pressure wasn't as high as we expect in these upcoming games.

"We have our plan and we're trying to develop our style of play. After this tournament maybe I can tell you a little more about that."

