Football

‘We showed we're not inferior to Real Madrid' - Ronald Koeman optimistic despite Barcelona defeat in Clasico

Ronald Koeman: "I think the team did all they could to level up the match but we didn't have much time after going 2-1. Disappointed with the result but not for what we did as a team. In today's match we showed that we are not inferior to (Real) Madrid, but instead of being 1-0 up we went 0-1 down and this had a huge impact on the match."

00:01:10, 29 minutes ago