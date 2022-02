Football

'We stick together' - Bruno Fernandes dismisses rumours of a divided Manchester United squad

Bruno Fernandes has dismissed rumours suggesting there are divisions within the Manchester United squad. United have now won back to back fixtures but a poor run of form before that had led to reports of a split in the dressing room, something Fernandes denied on Tuesday. United take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie this week.

00:01:31, an hour ago