'We still have to be careful with Haaland' - Marco Rose ahead of Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund head coach, Marco Rose, spoke on Friday ahead of the 'Klassiker' against Bayern Munich. Erling Haaland returned in triumph last week after a hip muscle injury, scoring in a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg for his 50th Bundesliga goal in 50 games, making him the fastest player to that milestone. Doubts remain over his fitness to play a full game against a team as intense as Bayern.

00:02:12, 43 minutes ago