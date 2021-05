Football

'We want to keep them quiet' - Manchester City's John Stones on facing PSG's Mbappe and Neymar

John Stones says Manchester City need to be at their best in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. City lead 2-1 from the first leg ahead of the return at the Etihad and the England defender says the key to success is nulifying the threat posed by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

00:00:41, 20 minutes ago