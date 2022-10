Football

'We want to win' but a draw will do it for Sporting vs Eintracht

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim said his team 'have to win and play well' as they are set to host Eintracht Frankfurt in their final Champions League Group D match on Tuesday. The Portuguese team sit in second place of the group levelled up with the Bundesliga team with seven points, but with a better goal difference, so a draw will see them playing in the Round of 16.

00:01:18, 2 hours ago