Football

We want to win it all - Yokohama's Postecoglu

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Reigning J.League champions Yokohama F Marinos are aiming to win it all this season, according to their Australian coach Ange Postecoglu.

Following the enforced lay-off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Yokohama are aiming to properly begin their title defence when the J.League restarts on July 4.

They will also feature in the AFC Champions League for the first time since 2014.

Liga

Anonymous Antoine Griezmann becoming big issue for Barcelona

2 HOURS AGO

"I want to win everything I'm in,” Postecoglu told the-afc.com.

"That’s the nature of the beast."

"I really like my team to play a particular kind of football and then success comes from that and the AFC Champions League is going to let us see how that stacks up against the other teams in the region."

The start of the Asian Champions League, won last year by Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, has been pushed back until September because of the coronavirus.

Before then, the J.League will restart and Postecoglu is raring to get going. Yokohama only played one J.League match before the season was suspended, a loss to Gamba Osaka back in February.

"We’re starting off again and it’s been great to see the Korean league and the Bundesliga and others starting already and you can see the relief that football’s being played again," said the former Australia coach.

"I’m grateful that we’ve got a start date now because that gives players focus.”

The J.League season will be condensed into a gruelling four month schedule but Postecoglu doesn't expect any complaints from his players.

"I can see now players can’t wait to get started and play games," he said.

"Obviously we’ll have a busy schedule, but I don’t think anybody will complain about it from a playing perspective because they’re just so keen to get back to what they love again."

“If nothing else, this will reignite what’s really important - the things you’re really passionate about - because sometimes with things like sport and football, which is such a passionate game, you can lose track of why you love it so much." (Reporting by Jack Tarrant Editing by Robert Birsel)

Premier League

Matt Hancock calls Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV over Boris Johnson U-turn

3 HOURS AGO
Football

The Premier League is back! - The Warm-Up

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Liga

Anonymous Antoine Griezmann becoming big issue for Barcelona

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Matt Hancock calls Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV over Boris Johnson U-turn

3 HOURS AGO
Football

The Premier League is back! - The Warm-Up

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Rashford emerges as joint-favourite for British Sports Personality of 2020

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleAnonymous Antoine Griezmann becoming big issue for Barcelona
Next articleSnooker icon Willie Thorne dies at age of 66