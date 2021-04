Football

'We will address the situation in the summer' - Mikel Arteta on Alexandre Lacazette contract

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed the media on Thursday and faced questions regarding Alexandre Lacazette who come the summer will have just one year left on his contract. Arteta tried to put a positive spin on the speculation stating the interest means his striker 'is doing well.' The Arsenal manager said Lacazette's future at Arsenal will be discussed in the summer.

