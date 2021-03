Football

'We will be calm in our heads' - Diego Simeone says title-chasing Atleti can handle pressure

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone said that his title-chasing side would keep "calm in our heads" after being held to a goalless draw against Getafe on Saturday. Atletico's draw puts them six points clear of Real Madrid and seven ahead of Barcelona with 11 matches to play as they seek their first La Liga title since 2014.

