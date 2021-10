Football

'We will not find another Patrick Vieira' - Mikel Arteta ahead of Crystal Palace game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed Patrick Vieira as a "remarkable" player and a one-of-a-kind talent. Vieira won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with the Gunners, captaining them on their unbeaten Invincibles season. He takes his Crystal Palace side to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night as he prepares to meet Arsenal for the first time as a manager.

00:01:07, 2 hours ago