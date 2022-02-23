Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko says his “country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it,” before saying his compatriots will “never give up” in defending it - as tensions with Russia continue to rise.

The utility player captained Ukraine at Euro 2020 and he has spoken out on social media, after the West issued sanctions against Moscow following reports troops are gathering close to the border.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin effectively tore up a long-standing peace agreement by recognising the independence of regions Luhansk and Donetsk, which have been largely held by rebels since 2014.

US President Joe Biden last night warned Mr Putin’s move was the “beginning of a Russian invasion” and there are concerns of a full-scale attack.

“The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion,” Zinchenko said on Instagram.

"In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena.

"A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

City boss Pep Guardiola has previously said that he would speak to Zinchenko about how the crisis in Ukraine may be affecting him, saying “the fact this kind of thing happens in the 21st century is depressing.”

Zinchenko has won 48 caps for his country and started his professional career in Russia for FC Ufa, before leaving for City in 2016.

