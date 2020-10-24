Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Welbeck was left without a club after his release by Watford following their Premier League relegation last season and joined Brighton on a one-year deal this month.
"Danny's had only had a couple of days with us, but he's made a really good first impression. He's a fit guy and has looked after himself well," Potter told reporters on Friday.
"It's just about getting him integrated into the team and getting him involved in training. He had a session on Thursday and we'll have a couple more before the game, so we'll make the decision on whether he's involved after that."
Meanwhile, former Arsenal player Jack Wilshere who also ended the trading period without a club after being let go by West Ham United, said he was targeting a switch overseas to revive his injury-plagued career.
"I'm open to Europe or wherever. I'm the type of player who wants to have the ball. I understand there's another side to the game and I enjoy that but I'd like to be in a team that has the ball," Wilshere told the BBC.
"People forget I'm 28. Everyone thinks I'm 30-31 probably because I started when I was 16.
"In a year's time, I'd like to have 20-25 games behind me at a new club and be looking forward to the future. I feel I have much more to give. I just want to be given the opportunity to show it." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)