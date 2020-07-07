Welbeck wonder goal takes Watford away from drop zone

WATFORD, England, July 7 (Reuters) - Danny Welbeck's spectacular bicycle kick propelled Watford to three vital points in their battle against Premier League relegation as they came from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Former England international Welbeck scored his first league goal for Watford since joining at the start of the season in the 56th minute and it proved the winner as they moved four points clear of the relegation places with four games remaining.

Norwich, who took a fourth-minute lead through Emiliano Buendia, remain rooted to the bottom and are virtually condemned to returning to the Championship after losing for a sixth league game in a row.

Football Chelsea close in on Champions League spot with 3-2 win at Palace 38 MINUTES AGO

Their advantage lasted only six minutes before Craig Dawson equalised to get Watford back in the game and on their way to a first league win since ending Liverpool’s unbeaten run in February. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Football Premier League Results AN HOUR AGO

Play Icon