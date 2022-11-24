Advertisement
Ad
Football

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest in World Cup 2022 opening match in Qatar

Denmark Assistant coach Morten Wieghorst spoke to the media on Thursday and backed Germany's protest against FIFA's clampdown on the "One Love" armband, but urged his team to focus on their Group D match against France. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before their game against Japan on Wednesday and all 11 players covered their mouths with their right hands.

00:02:15, 41 minutes ago

Related

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest
Football

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest

00:02:15

Mourinho blasts European players for "focus on egos" after Germany stunner
Football

Mourinho blasts European players for "focus on egos" after Germany stunner

00:03:54

Pickford: 'Our real aim is to win the World Cup'
World Cup

Pickford: 'Our real aim is to win the World Cup'

00:00:59

Fernandes 'not uncomfortable' in Portugal camp despite Ronaldo's Man U exit
World Cup

Fernandes 'not uncomfortable' in Portugal camp despite Ronaldo's Man U exit

00:02:19

'Kane is fine & back in training' England's captain fit for USA
World Cup

'Kane is fine & back in training' England's captain fit for USA

00:01:15

'There is a lot of shock' - Argentine journalist on how Saudi defeat has gone down
World Cup

'There is a lot of shock' - Argentine journalist on how Saudi defeat has gone down

00:02:04

'Guess who beat them!' - Saudi fans bask in shock win over Argentina
World Cup

'Guess who beat them!' - Saudi fans bask in shock win over Argentina

00:00:38

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

00:01:02

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win
World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win

00:01:07

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure
World Cup

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure

00:00:54

More Football

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest
Football

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest

00:02:15

Mourinho blasts European players for "focus on egos" after Germany stunner
Football

Mourinho blasts European players for "focus on egos" after Germany stunner

00:03:54

Pickford: 'Our real aim is to win the World Cup'
World Cup

Pickford: 'Our real aim is to win the World Cup'

00:00:59

Fernandes 'not uncomfortable' in Portugal camp despite Ronaldo's Man U exit
World Cup

Fernandes 'not uncomfortable' in Portugal camp despite Ronaldo's Man U exit

00:02:19

'Kane is fine & back in training' England's captain fit for USA
World Cup

'Kane is fine & back in training' England's captain fit for USA

00:01:15

'There is a lot of shock' - Argentine journalist on how Saudi defeat has gone down
World Cup

'There is a lot of shock' - Argentine journalist on how Saudi defeat has gone down

00:02:04

'Guess who beat them!' - Saudi fans bask in shock win over Argentina
World Cup

'Guess who beat them!' - Saudi fans bask in shock win over Argentina

00:00:38

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

00:01:02

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win
World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win

00:01:07

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure
World Cup

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure

00:00:54